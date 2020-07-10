Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants employees to remove the TikTok (BDNCE) app from their mobile devices, according to an internal email.

“Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email,” wrote Amazon.

Employees had to delete the app by today or they would lose mobile access to Amazon email. Workers can still access TikTok through their Amazon laptop browser.

TikTok was recently busted accessing user clipboard data, including passwords and other sensitive data. The app removed the feature, but its existence added to the privacy concerns surrounding TikTok.

The Trump administration is a TikTok ban in the U.S., and the company is reportedly scurrying to loosen its ties to China.