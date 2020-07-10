Stocks are gaining steam in afternoon trading, with momentum stock standing out and cyclical sectors adding to early gains.
The S&P is up 0.7%, the Dow is rising 1.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.15%.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), is jumping 6.7%, extending its great run as anticipation for its addition to the S&P 500 grows.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), up 8.2%, bouncing on Goldman's bullishness on free cash flow and a price target of $670.
Recovery stocks also jumped. Carnival is up 10% and United Airlines is up 9%.
The cyclical sectors are still leading, with Financials now up 3%. Tech and Healthcare are the only negative sectors.