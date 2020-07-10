Stocks are gaining steam in afternoon trading, with momentum stock standing out and cyclical sectors adding to early gains.

The S&P is up 0.7% , the Dow is rising 1.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.15% .

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), is jumping 6.7% , extending its great run as anticipation for its addition to the S&P 500 grows.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), up 8.2% , bouncing on Goldman's bullishness on free cash flow and a price target of $670.

Recovery stocks also jumped. Carnival is up 10% and United Airlines is up 9% .

The cyclical sectors are still leading, with Financials now up 3%. Tech and Healthcare are the only negative sectors.