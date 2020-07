Enroute launching a new fleet of bigger, boxier trucks for fixing delayed customer deliveries, Amazon (AMZN +0.1% ) ordered 2,200+ heavy-duty Utilimaster walk-in delivery trucks from Shyft (SHYF +14.1% ), reports Reuters.

This step comes in as higher number of Amazon Prime service customers expect one and two-day deliveries; pandemic has added days and even weeks to delivery times of the online retailer.

Amazon did not reveal how many vehicles have been sent to Amazon delivery contractors, or where they would be deployed.