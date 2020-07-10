Eldorado Gold (EGO +3.7% ) surges to within two cents of its 52-week high $11.29/share after flagging a 50% Y/Y rise in Q2 production.

Bank of America's Michael Jalonen thinks the stock is still undervalued despite gaining 69% in the past year, reiterating his Buy rating and $12 price target while hiking his 2020 EPS forecast to $0.89 from $0.80.

After reporting a 45% increase in H1 gold output, Jalonen says Eldorado is on track to produce 266K-296K oz. of gold in H2.

The new life of mine plan for Kisladag that will allow Eldorado to sustain an annual production rate of 450K-500K oz. for the next five years is credible and that the shares are not reflecting full value for this, the analyst says.

EGO's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.