Unilever (UN +1.3% ) is considering substantially scaling back the potential disposal of its tea business and may keep some operations in emerging markets, Bloomberg reports.

The company is debating whether to hold on to its tea business in India and Indonesia, and is considering excluding its stake in a PepsiCo (PEP +0.8% ) venture that makes Lipton bottled drinks, according to the report.

Removing the assets from the sale reportedly could reduce the eventual proceeds by as much as several billion pounds and make the portfolio less attractive to some potential bidders; the remaining parts of the business could fetch €4B-€5B.

Unilever said in January that it was starting a strategic review of the tea business that could result in a partial or full sale.