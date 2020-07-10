Over a decade after its first IPO, multicloud solutions provider Rackspace (RXT) files to return public to help reduce its debt load.

Rackspace wants to list on the Nasdaq under the "RXT" ticker. The company didn't specify how much it hoped to raise, instead listing the $100M placeholder figure.

For the financials, Rackspace had $125.2M in cash and equivalents as of March 31 compared to the $3.99B in debt, including including a $2.82B term loan and $1.12B in senior debt at an 8.625% coupon.

Last year, Rackspace brought in $2.44B in revenue with a net loss of $102.3M. Adjusted EBITDA was $742.8B.

The company went private in 2016 after a $4.3B leveraged buyout offer from Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

In April, Reuters reported that Apollo was planning to take Rackspace public in a more than $10B deal, including debt.