A U.S. bankruptcy court judge approves bidding procedures for the sale of retail chain Sur La Table to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group.

via Bloomberg.

A hearing to approve the sale is scheduled for Aug. 10 with competing bids due by Aug. 3.

On July 8, the upscale cookware retailer filed for Chapter 11 and entered a so-called stalking horse bid purchase term sheet with Fortress.

The deal would keep at least 40 stores open, though that could rise to as many as 70, and save ~2,000 jobs, said Michael Sirota of law firm Cole Schotz on behalf of Sur La Table.

Sur La Table said 121 of its stores reopened as of July 4.

The retailer's bankruptcy follows a spate of others, including Pier 1 Imports, which filed for Chapter 11 in February and agreed to a stalking-horse bid from Retail Ecommerce Ventures this month.

Update at 3:37 PM ET: FYI, during BlackRock Capital Investment's (NASDAQ:BKCC) Q1 earnings call, BKCC Chairman James Keenan said Sur La Table was the BDC's only new non-accrual in Q1 due to the closure of malls across the nation.