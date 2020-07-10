Seeking Alpha
Tesla crosses $1,500 mark for the first time

|About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)|By: , SA News Editor

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares soared another 8% in Friday's trading, crossing above a psychologically important $1,500 level for the first time.

Shares are up 190% over the past 6 months and the electric carmaker's market capitalization is now firmly above that of Toyota (NYSE:TM), previously the most valuable carmaker.

The name has been in the news a lot recently, attracting the attention of Robinhood traders, valuation gurus, and perhaps even being potentially added to the S&P.

