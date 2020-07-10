Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares soared another 8% in Friday's trading, crossing above a psychologically important $1,500 level for the first time.
Shares are up 190% over the past 6 months and the electric carmaker's market capitalization is now firmly above that of Toyota (NYSE:TM), previously the most valuable carmaker.
The name has been in the news a lot recently, attracting the attention of Robinhood traders, valuation gurus, and perhaps even being potentially added to the S&P.
Look a bit deeper on the valuation story: Tesla market cap crown brings focus on valuation
Now read: Sunrun's Pricey Deal For Vivint Solar »