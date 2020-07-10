Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) says it will recall 925K of its older model vehicles in the U.S. to replace air bag covers on their steering wheels, in the wake of 14 potentially related injuries.

The recall covers 2007-11 Dodge Nitro SUVs, 2008-10 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

The company says the vehicles were equipped with certain clips that may loosen and disengage over time and could act as projectiles in the event of driver-side air bag deployment.

Fiat Chrysler's Q2 sales in the U.S. fell 39% Y/Y to slightly more than 367K vehicles.