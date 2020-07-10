St-Georges Eco-Mining (OTC:SXOOF) executes a pilot-plant service agreement with a Quebec's laboratory to carry out industrial-scale testing of its lithium extraction technology.

Tests are presently focused on the scalability of battery-grade purity material production. This deal allows the company to have access to a lithium metallurgical processing pilot plant and start operations once the plant test is being completed.

The company has further notified Iconic Minerals that it will now be ready to process its bulk material in short order, leading to addition of new lithium metal research development segment in their licensing agreement.