Nabors Industries (NBR -4.4% ) falls for the fourth day in a row, with AltaCorp Capital piling on with a downgrade to Uunderperform from Sector Perform and a $17.50 price target, cut from $22, citing overseas risks.

Nabors' international business is highly exposed to Argentina, Colombia and Saudi Arabia, which make up 70%-75% of the company's international active rig count, AltaCorp's Waqar Syed says.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors as part of a bearish case against contract drillers.

NBR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.