SSR Mining (SSRM -1.5% ) and Alacer Gold announced that they received the required shareholder approvals for at-market merger.

Alacer Gold's vote cast was 99.9% and SSR Mining's vote cast was 96.5% in favour of the merger.

Each of the Alacer issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for 0.3246 of an SSR Mining common share.

The transaction is expected to close following the receipt of regulatory and final court approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Alacer Gold to combine with SSR Mining (May 11)