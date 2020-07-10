Momentum, recovery stocks help market end the week on high note

Wall Street finished the day and the week with solid gains, as a rotation trade helped stocks gain steadily from a flat open.
The S&P closed up 1.1%, the Dow rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq finished up 0.7%.
For the week, the S&P rose 1.8%, the Dow was up 1% and the Nasdaq rallied 4%.
Financials and Energy took the leadership mantle from tech, at least for a day, while momentum stocks had standout performances.
Tesla soared 11%, topping $1,500 for the first time. Netflix closed up 8.1%, bouncing on Goldman's bullishness on free cash flow and a price target of $670.
Megacaps were mixed, and Facebook, up 0.2%, struggled late after a report that it was considering banning political ads in the lead up to the presidential election.
Recovery stocks also jumped. Carnival closed up 10.8% and United Airlines closed up 8.2%.
In commodities, WTI futures (CL1:COM) rebounded above $40/bbl, up 2.2%. Gold futures settled down 0.1%, but remained above $1,800/oz.
Rates reversed course, with the 10-year Treasury yield dipping below 0.6% early, but finishing at 0.64%, up 3.5 basis points.
Nasdaq wins the week
