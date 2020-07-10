Momentum, recovery stocks help market end the week on high note

Wall Street finished the day and the week with solid gains, as a rotation trade helped stocks gain steadily from a flat open.

The S&P closed up 1.1% , the Dow rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq finished up 0.7% .

For the week, the S&P rose 1.8% , the Dow was up 1% and the Nasdaq rallied 4% .

Financials and Energy took the leadership mantle from tech, at least for a day, while momentum stocks had standout performances.

Tesla soared 11% , topping $1,500 for the first time. Netflix closed up 8.1% , bouncing on Goldman's bullishness on free cash flow and a price target of $670.

Megacaps were mixed, and Facebook, up 0.2% , struggled late after a report that it was considering banning political ads in the lead up to the presidential election.

Recovery stocks also jumped. Carnival closed up 10.8% and United Airlines closed up 8.2% .

In commodities, WTI futures (CL1:COM) rebounded above $40/bbl, up 2.2% . Gold futures settled down 0.1% , but remained above $1,800/oz.