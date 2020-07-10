Contura Energy (CTRA -3.2% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $7 price target at Benchmark Company to reflect the firm's view that met coal prices will remain at low levels for the rest of 2020.

Contura has significant leverage to an upturn in steel markets but can burn a lot of cash in weak ones, which analyst Mark Levin expects to see in the intermediate term along with the potential impact of weak domestic met pricing and its impact on 2021 cash flows.

Levin suspects any announcements regarding blast furnace re-openings, either in the U.S. or abroad, could cause the stock to move higher, but he estimates Contura needs a benchmark met price of ~$150/mt to break even on a cash basis, and "it could take a while to get there given market oversupply."

CTRA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.