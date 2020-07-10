Bloomberg sources say Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) potential political ad ban is under discussion but not yet finalized.

Facebook doesn't fact-check ads from political campaigns, which has drawn scrutiny. The ban could help prevent the spread of misinformation. going into the November election.

But Facebook worries the ban could hurt legitimate voting campaigns and a candidate's ability to respond to news stories.

Advertisers are currently boycotting Facebook over its content moderation policies.

Earlier this week, a Facebook commissioned independent civil rights audit said the platform could be "weaponized to suppress voting."