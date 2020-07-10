The Fed continues to slow its corporate bond purchases, buying only $1.3B in late June.

The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility was announced in late March to ensure the flow of credit in U.S. financial markets.

The central bank bought bonds issued by several hundred large companies, including PepsiCo (PEP +1.3% ), AT&T (T +2.0% ), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +2.3% ), (BRK.A +2.1% ), the Associated Press reports.

Combined with purchases from earlier in the month, the Fed bought almost $1.8B in corporate debt in June.

It has purchased bonds from a range of companies to mimic a broad market index, so as to avoid favoring any one industry.

The Fed's purchases are well under the program's original cap of $750B.

Earlier this week, Daleep Sing, executive vice president of the New York Fed, said the central bank may purchases further or stop entirely if market conditions improve.

“This would not be a signal that the (bond purchase program's) doors were closed, but rather that markets are functioning well,” Singh said.

