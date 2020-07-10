Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announces updated data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate in KSI-301, an intravitreal anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, in patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The results were presented virtually at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting.

82% of wet AMD eyes and 76% of DME eyes treated with KSI-301 were extended to four months or longer after the last loading dose before receiving their first retreatment. 68% of wet AMD eyes have achieved a six-month interval at least once during follow-up.

In February, the company reported that 84% of wet AMD eyes and 76% of DME eyes were extended at least four months before retreatment. 55% and 64%, respectively, were extended to six months.

The safety and tolerability profile continues to be favorable.

A Phase 2 study, DAZZLE, testing KSI-301 in treatment-naïve wet AMD patients is in process. The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) at year 1 compared to sham (placebo).