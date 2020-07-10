SEC proposes boosting 13F reporting threshold to $3.5B

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposes to raise the reporting threshold for institutional investment managers to $3.5B from the current threshold of $100M.

Adopted in 1978, the 13F was intended to provide the SEC with data from larger managers about their investment activities and holdings; the threshold hasn't changed since then.

"Since then, the overall value of U.S. public corporate equities has grown over 30 times (from $1.1T to $35.6T), and the relative significance of managing $100M has declined considerably," the SEC said in a statement.

The proposal would provide relief to smaller managers who are now subject to Form 13F reporting, "while retaining data on over 90% of the dollar value of the securities currently reported," the SEC said.

The proposal would also direct SEC staff to review the Form 13F reporting threshold every five years.