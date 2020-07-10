Oil companies that have committed to ship their crude on the Keystone XL pipeline will be on the hook for millions in contingency payments to TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) if the pipeline is canceled, Financial Post reports.

Canadian oil producers including Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Canadian Naturall Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) and Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) agreed to contingency payments when they signed contracts to ship oil on the 830K bbl/day pipeline between Alberta and the U.S. Gulf Coast, although the size of the payments that TC Energy would keep in the event of a cancellation is not known.

Analysts say TC Energy had to foot the full cost of Keystone XL's 2016 rejection and has since taken a more cautious approach to managing risk.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a lower court ruling preventing work on the pipeline across U.S. waterways.