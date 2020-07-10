Westell Technologies to be delisted from Nasdaq

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) announced that the board has approved a plan for reverse/forward stock split of Class A and Class B common shares.

The transaction would be effectuated late in Q3 or early in Q4 2020.

The transaction includes a proposed 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split of the Class A and Class B stock, in which holders of less than 1,000 shares would be cashed out at a price of $1.48 per share for their fractional shares.

Promptly after the annual meeting, expected to be held in September, the company expects to delist Class A shares from Nasdaq.

These steps are taken to avoid the substantial cost and expense of being a public reporting company and to focus company resources on enhancing long-term stockholder value.