For 3Q20, SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) - 5.85% AH, reported a 2% M/M increase in revenue to $1.57M.

The company swung to a GAAP net loss of $513K or $0.14/share vs 2Q20 gain of $348K or $0.08/share.

GAAP gross margin narrowed 900 bps sequentially to 27% while operating margin was -47% vs -26%.

As of May 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.5M compared to $3.2M at the end of 2Q20.

Amid the uncertain pandemic impact, SemiLEDs is unable to forecast 4Q20 revenue.