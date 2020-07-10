While continuing to deny the allegations and not admitting guilt, Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) discloses that it has finalized its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and various state attorneys general to resolve the civil aspects of the government's inquiry into its behavioral healthcare facilities for $127M. It first announced the settlement a year ago.

As of July 9, it had paid an aggregate of $117.3M before accrued interest, fees and certain other costs.

The investigation related to alleged incorrect billing for services under Medicare and Medicaid programs. Criminal charges were dropped when the settlement was first announced.