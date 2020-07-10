Workers at Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Zaldivar copper mine in Chile vote in favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, the mine's major union says.

The union says the pay offer, reached during collective negotiations, was rejected by 99% of voters, and a strike is now set for July 15, although government mediation typically happens first.

Separately, supervisors at the Centinela mine, also owned by Antofagasta, will conclude voting Monday on whether to accept a final wage offer or go on strike.

Copper prices recently reached six-month highs as top producer Chile suffers a surge in coronavirus cases among its mineworkers.

