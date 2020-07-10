Therapeutics Acquisition (NASDAQ:TXAC) announced the closure of initial offering of ~13.57M shares of Class A common stock, including ~1.77M shares issued pursuant to exercise by underwriters of their over-allotment option.

The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of ~$135.7M

The company is formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry, offering proceeds to be used to fund such business combination.

Shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker 'TXAC' on July 8.