Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF) has obtained regulatory approval from South Africa's Central Lesotho Bank to proceed with its proposed acquisition of cannabis producer Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness, expected to close by month-end.

Currently, Bophelo leases a 5-hectare fully licensed greenhouse canopy and has conditional approval to expand to a total of 200 hectares of licensed outdoor canopy.

Post the acquisition, Halo will secure a fully licensed export business, with potential access to European, Israeli and Australian cannabis markets.

Bophelo export sales under license are expected to commence from 1Q21.