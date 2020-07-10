Advent's lawyer asks a court to adjourn the July 20 trial because the original lenders for the Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) acquisition terminated their debt commitment.

"The debt financing is no longer available and cannot be relied upon to establish a necessary condition precedent for specific performance," says Advent's lawyer.

Advent says it has contacted alternate lenders with no luck and is willing to agree to a deal termination date extension.

In May, Forescout filed suit against Advent for failing to honor the terms of the $1.9B merger. Forescout wanted the court to compel the immediate completion of the deal.