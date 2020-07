GSE Solutions (NASDAQ:GVP) announced that it received a notice from Nasdaq for not filing 10-Q results for Q1 2020.

Due to circumstances primarily stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company could not file report by the extended due date of June 29, as further extended to July 6, 2020.

The company intends to submit a plan of compliance on or before the September 6, 2020 deadline, while diligently working with its auditors and targeting submission of this filing by July 24, 2020.