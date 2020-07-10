Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), fiscal Q3 reflected the critical nature of robust connectivity infrastructure and overall business resiliency amid challenging economy.

Revenue was down 0.8% to C$1.31B (beating consensus by C$50M) led by declines in video, satellite and phone subscribers partially offset by internet revenue growth.

Adj. EBITDA for the quarter improved 15.3% Y/Y to C$609M as it included the impact of IFRS 16 in FY20.

Wireless division contribution was up by C$30M led by increase in service revenues while business division remained flat as customers temporarily reduced, suspended, or cancelled their accounts.

Net income stood at C$184M or C$0.35 vs. C$227M or C$0.43, beating consensus by C$0.05.

During the quarter, wireless postpaid net additions increased by ~2,200 while postpaid churn was a record low 0.96%, primarily due to reduced customer activity.

Despite low wireless subscriber activity, ABPU and ARPU grew Y/Y by 5.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

Consumer Internet reported a marginal net loss of ~5,100 and video loss of ~22K in the quarter, a marginal Y/Y improvement.

In the last week of May, Shaw launched its Fibre+ Gig internet service, available to more than 99% of its residential customers.

CapEx for the quarter was ~C$12M lower to C$268M; free cash flow stood at C$221M vs. C$174M in prior year led by higher adjusted EBITDA and lower CapEx and interest.

Shaw expects the Ontario deployment of 700 MHz spectrum to be substantially complete by end of FY20.

