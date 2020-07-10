U.S. to impose tariff on French goods in tax tussle - Bloomberg

In its dispute with France over taxes, the Trump administration said it will impose additional tariffs on $1.3B of French products, including makeup soap, and handbags.

The U.S. will delay the 25% tariffs for 180 days, making them effective January 2021, potentially giving the two sides time to resolve the spat.

The move is intended to retaliate for a French tax that mostly effects large U.S. tech companies like Facebook and Google.

Not on the list are French cheese, cookware, sparkling wine, which the administration had threatened to tax in December.