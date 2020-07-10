NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) announced changes to its senior management's duties to focus on the adoption of single serve pour over coffee by major U.S. coffee brands.

Mr. Masateru Higashida, CEO, will add the title of President and will directly oversee three international subsidiaries.

Mr. Shanoop Kothari will continue his CFO, but also be the COO and lead production efforts and consumer channels in the U.S.

Mr. Travis Gorney, will be the CMO and Vice President with the primary role of establishing and managing a sales team focused on adoption of single serve pour over coffee by major U.S. coffee brands.