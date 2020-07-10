Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) will complete at least $500M in mining streaming and royalty deals this year, and more if base metal producers proceed with several larger financing deals of as much as $1B, Chairman David Harquail tells Bloomberg.

"The relative value of gold to copper is one of the most advantageous to precious metals companies ever, so there's a real financing opportunity for base metals companies, that may have a precious metals component," to do streaming deals, Harquail says.

"Right now, on the precious metals side, we're entering a bull market even for the junior companies," according to Harquail. "People are doing financings and they're upsizing the financings."

In May, Franco-Nevada struck a $100M-$150M deal with SolGold to develop the Alpala copper-gold project in Ecuador.