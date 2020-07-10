The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its forecasts for domestic corn and wheat harvests due to reduced acreage estimates, but yields are still expected to remain high due to favorable weather for crops.

Wheat futures jumped to the highest level since April after the USDA's 2020-21 wheat production forecast for 1.824B bushels was 2.8% below its June forecast and near the low end of market expectations.

Corn futures sank as the USDA pegged corn production for 2020-21 at 15B, based on a yield of 178.5 bushels per acre, compared with the June estimate of a 15.995B bushel harvest and yields of 178.5 bushels per acre.

Soybean production was seen at 4.135B bushels, up from the June outlook for 4.125B bushels, with average yield expectations unchanged at 49.8 bushels per acre.

