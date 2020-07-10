VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 23% Y/Y to $71.99M.

Segment revenues: Automotive Electronics of $17.3M (-41.7% Y/Y); Consumer Electronics of $54.5M (-14.4% Y/Y) & Biometrics of $97K, up 1,516% Y/Y as the Company began selling its EXT outdoor perimeter access product.

Q1 Overall gross margin: Total gross declined 10 bps marginally to 27.7%; Automotive Electronics declined 470 bps to 17.7%; Consumer Electronics increased 90 bps to 30.9%.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $3.4M, as compared to loss of $1M Y/Y.

Operating loss of $7.9M compared to loss of $7.1M Y/Y.

As of May 31, cash and equivalents of $69M; working capital of $161.6M; Total debt as of $28.1M & long-term debt was $26.99M.

During Q1, the Company did not repurchase any shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.

"Despite the pandemic, Klipsch is poised for its best sales year ever and should see significant improvements in profitability. Thus, Fiscal 2021 should be a better year for VOXX and our shareholders." said Pat Lavelle, President and CEO.

