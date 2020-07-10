Kirby (NYSE:KEX) says it will restate previously issued financial statements for Q1 2020 to correct a goodwill impairment charge.

Kirby says its Q1 non-cash non-recurring goodwill impairment charge was understated by ~$127.9M pre-tax (~$98.7M after-taxes), or a loss of $1.65/share, because it did not apply a specific provision of a new accounting standard it had adopted on Jan. 1.

The restatement will not affect previously reported cash flows or revenues and does not affect segment profit of the marine transportation or distribution and services segments.

The company says it remains in compliance with all covenants under its debt instruments.

Kirby had reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.59/share on revenues of $643.9M.