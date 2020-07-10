This week's U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land raises complex regulatory and tax questions for oil and gas development in the state that could take years to settle, Reuters reports.

"You'll see the Five Tribes make arguments perhaps that they have taxation authority," University of Oklahoma law professor Taiawagi Helton says. "It's possible you could see some slight increases in taxation," with companies paying production taxes to both the state and tribes.

Tribes may not want to immediately act, but the case suggests they would have regulatory authority over oil and gas, says Oklahoma energy attorney A.J. Ferate.

The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma and other business groups had opposed the recognition of reservation status in a brief to the Supreme Court arguing it would "recast the business and legal environment" across lands of the Five Tribes - Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole.

Top oil and gas producing companies in Oklahoma include BP, CLR, OTCPK:CHKAQ, DVN, OVV, XEC