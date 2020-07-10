AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) says it reached a deal with investors who will pump $300M into the company, as the largest U.S. theater chain tries to overcome the shutdown of its sites due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the terms of the deal, AMC's junior bondholders, who are owed $1.6B, will swap their debt at a discount - ~$0.73 on the dollar - for new debt, and some of those investors will lend AMC $200M, the company says in an 8-K filing.

Silver Lake, which has a representative on AMC's board and holds $600M of its convertible bonds, would swap its holdings into first-lien debt; the P-E firm also has agreed to provide a $100M senior loan.

AMC recently extended reopening plans for its theaters by a couple of weeks, to July 30.