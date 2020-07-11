Global coffee consumption is forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fall this year for the first time since 2011.

Office closing due to COVID-19 and the lack of coffee cafe traffic is keeping consumption low. Coffee drinking also typically trades down during economic downturns. "We believe that consumers will move down price points, and turn more to cheaper, instant coffee, as they tighten their belts amidst the gloomy economic outlook," note Fitch Ratings analyst Taohai Lin.

On the commodity side of the business, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) is down 27.7% YTD and trails the broad market over the last 52 weeks.

