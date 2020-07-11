Biotechnology firm Biocon (OTC:BCNQY) landed approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for use of its biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, Biocon indicates that it received DCGI approval to market Itolizumab injection 25mg/5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19.

Biocon moved from applying for commencement of trials on coronavirus patients to getting the final approval for commercialization in just 120 days.