Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) sets a goal to serve more than 1B consumers in China and see more than $1.4T flow through its platform over the next five years. By 2036, Alibaba wants to provide services to 2B global customers, create 100M jobs, and help more than 10M small and medium-sized enterprises to become profitable.

"Globalisation is our long-term battle; Chinese domestic consumption is our cornerstone battle and big data powered by cloud computing is our battle for the future," says Chairman/CEO Daniel Zhang Yong in his first letter to shareholders.

The company's 20-F filing also disclosed that Alibaba's revenue rose 35% over the last fiscal year and net income increased 75%. Annual active customers rose to 140M from 120M.

Shares of Alibaba are up 23.1% YTD and trade near the top of their 52-week range of $151.85 to $268.00.

Alibaba's 20-F filing