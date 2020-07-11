Chinese EV player Li Auto (LI) files for a $100M IPO in the U.S.

The company is building an extended-range electric SUV called the Li One out of a plant in Changzhou.

"We are an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. We design, develop, manufacture, and sell premium smart electric SUVs. Through our product, technology, and business model innovation, we provide families with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. We are the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles, or EREVs, in China."

Li Auto says the growth of its business benefits from government policies at central and local levels that support the development of NEVs and domestically manufactured vehicles.

As of June 30, 2020, Li Auto has delivered 10,473 Li ONEs, including 6,604 in Q2. Li Auto has not been profitable since its inception.

Chinese EV players include BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Beijing Electric Vehicle Corp, Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Xpeng Motors, Nio (NYSE:NIO), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Shanghai Auto and Zotye.

SEC Form F-1