Oak Street Health readies IPO

Oak Street Health (OSH) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Chicago, IL-based healthcare tech company has developed its Oak Street Platform to address rising costs and poor outcomes in Medicare patients. It says the technology-enabled integrated platform facilitates value-based care focused exclusively on this patient population via compiling and analyzing comprehensive patient data and providing actionable health insights via imbedded applications in care delivery workflows. It integrates a personalized approach to primary care, proactive management of patients' health needs and expanded preventative services aimed at keeping Medicare patients healthy.

2019 Financials: Revenues: $556.6M (+75%); Operating Expenses: $660.5M (+68%); Net Loss: ($107.9M) (-36%); Cash Flow Ops: ($55.5M) (+26%).