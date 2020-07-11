Covid-19 has killed at least 561,551 people according to a tally compiled by AFP on Saturday. 12,580,980 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. At least 6,706,700 are now considered recovered.

U.S. virus cases rose 2.3% to a record 71,389 new infections. That compared to a 1.9% rise daily in the last seven days.

Orlando-based Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) opened for the first time in four months, despite a surge of cases in the state. The company limited guests and introduced safety measures to reduce the chances of catching the virus. Executives say they are confident they have a responsible plan for reopening in phases. “This is the new world that we’re operating in, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” park Chairman Josh D’Amaro said. “I feel really good about our environment. We’re taking this seriously.”

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have doubled in just two weeks to a quarter of a million.

Scientists have devised a way to use the antibody-rich blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors for an upper-arm injection they say could inoculate people against the virus for months. But federal health officials and industry groups say the development of plasma-based therapies should focus on treating people who are already sick, not on preventing infections in those who are still healthy.