The SEC recently proposed a rule change to exempt hedge funds and mutual funds with under $3.5B in assets from reporting their holdings. Previously, funds with only $100M in assets had to report their holdings each quarter. The change would exempt nearly 90% of them.

Hedge funds and mutual funds will welcome this, as it reduces reporting requirements and makes it easier for funds to build positions in stocks.

However, "Follow the Guru" investing services, which recommend stocks which have been recently purchased by successful fund managers, may be neutered by this rule change. Many successful managers have funds with assets below the proposed $3.5B threshold, and will be exempt from disclosing their holdings under the proposed rule change.

Even before this proposed rule change, it's not clear the "Follow the Guru" investment strategy worked particularly well. The filings occur with a lag, as funds only need to file their holdings with the SEC 45 days after the end of each quarter. Funds may also ask the SEC for confidential treatment if they are in the process of building a new position. And funds do not have to disclose short positions.

The ETF which tracks the "Follow the Gurus" strategy, the Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU), has not performed particularly well.

It's unlikely that the rule change, if it happens, will reduce fund managers' discussion of their positions in their investor letters. Many fund managers publish letters containing discussion of the market, noteworthy new positions, and their fund's performance. Seeking Alpha publishes these (over seven thousand readers follow them) under Fund Letters.