The starting price for the Model Y crossover is now $49,990 (before taxes and incentives), marking the second significant price cut Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has made to its vehicles in the last six weeks.

In late May, the EV maker shaved $5,000 off the Model S and X and $2,000 off the Model 3, and ended up delivering 90,650 cars to customers in Q2, beating analyst estimates and sending shares soaring.

In fact, Tesla's stock has surged 260% surge since the beginning of the year, and topped the $1,500 level on Friday.

