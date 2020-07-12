Founded in 2014, Boom Supersonic has built a supersonic prototype in only six years, significantly faster than the development of the Concorde.

The Denver-based startup has set Oct. 7 to publicly unveil its XB-1 - a demonstrator aircraft that'll be used for a conceptual commercial jet called Overture. It would have 55-seats onboard, reach cruising speeds of Mach 2.2, use alternative fuels and take to the skies in 2021.

"You'll be able to fly Overture for a quarter the price of a Concorde ticket, or about the same price you'd pay in business class," according to Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl.

The company has so far raised $141M to build the XB-1 from investors like Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY) and Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which have pre-ordered a total of 30 aircraft.

Last month, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) reportedly disbanded engineering teams designing Aerion Supersonic's AS2 business jet as both companies looked for ways to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic.