"If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic," Bill Gates said during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society. "We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors."

"I remain optimistic," he added. "We will defeat COVID-19 and we will continue to make strides against AIDS and other health crisis."

According to the World Health Organization, 21 candidate vaccines are currently in clinical trials being tested on human volunteers, three of which - by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and China's Sinovac Biotech - are in Phase 3. Others are being developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO).

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $250M toward COVID-19 research, "to support development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines." It also allocated $7.4B to global vaccines alliance Gavi in June to help immunization programs disrupted by the coronavirus.