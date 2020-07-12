Guests have so far been very "cooperative" with new safety measures (like temperature checks and face coverings) at Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Magic and Animal Kingdom, which reopened on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

"There's a lot of trust here, both from our cast members and our guests, and we’ve got a responsibility to deliver on that trust," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products segment.

He declined to give specific ticketing numbers, but revealed that guests are booking reservations to visit Disney's parks and resorts as far out as 2021.

Shares of the entertainment giant climbed over 2% on Friday and about 6% week to date, as the company prepared to reopen (Epcot and Hollywood Studios unlock their gates on July 15).

"Technically speaking, it is something to own," said Mark Newton of Newton Advisors regarding DIS shares. "We all know the market is forward-looking. If we have, in fact, seen the worst and we can see, at least, lower rates of curves and things flattening out, then I think the stock likely is going to be good to own at least into the fall and potentially into year end."

"A move above $128 could open things up for a move up to 140-150, which is between 17% and 26% higher than where Disney is now," but "we have to watch for any move under 107 if things don't materialize as expected. For now, I do like the stock, and I would own it for the weeks ahead."

"We would be invested in Disney. In fact, we own this in our all-cap value portfolio," added Chad Morganlander, senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors. "We believe that due in part to the coronavirus, we're path-dependent on a therapeutic as well as other medical treatments."