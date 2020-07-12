Torstar Corp. (OTCPK:TORSF) entered into an amendment to a prior agreement with Nordstar Capital where Nordstar will boost its offer from C$0.63 to C$0.74.

This follows an offer from a separate investor group which bid C$0.72/share plus a CVR, which Torstar now says does not constitute a superior proposal.

Torstar is recommending holders vote in favor of the Nordstar agreement and have reached agreements with shareholders including Fairfax Financial, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel to support the Nordstar bid.

"There is no change to the Special Meeting date or record date, and no further action is required by Torstar shareholders who have already voted if there is no change to your vote," Torstar said in it statement.

