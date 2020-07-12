Streaming video stocks are set for an important week as Netflix reports earnings and NBC’s new service Peacock debuts.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report Q2 results after the bell Thursday and investors are expecting impressive numbers. Shares soared 8% Friday to a new all-time high of $548.73.

The company is expected to post a profit of $1.83 per share, up from 60 cents per share in the year-ago period. It’s a perfect time for Netflix’s bottom line, with productions on hold due to lockdown measures, and there have been 27 upside estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Revenue is seen rising to $6.08B from $4.92B a year ago. But subscriber numbers will likely be the major driver of shares.

Netflix has been pretty cautious on additions given a huge Q1, which saw 15.8M new customers. It’s forecasting 7.5M for Q2. For Q3 investors will be looking for more than last year’s 6.8M.

Goldman is confident and its call Friday was the catalyst for the rally. Goldman is eyeing up 12.5M Q2 additions and it slapped a Street-high target of $670 on shares. It noted that the idea that those who haven’t signed up for Netflix yet never will “fails to capture the reality of Netflix's earlier stage markets and a dramatically changing world that is pushing changes into every corner of consumer behavior".

Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock, although the average price target is nearly $100 behind current levels. Seeking Alpha authors are more cautious, neutral overall.

For the sector, Netflix is as pure play as it gets. It provides investors with a look into the streaming video business without any conflicts (how Disney’s theme park re-openings are going, how Warner Bros. studios is faring, how Amazon’s cloud business is performing).

Another player steps into the streaming space on Wednesday when Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) launches Peacock. The new service will have new and old NBC shows (including all episodes of Saturday Night Live), more than 600 movies and live news and sports. It will be $4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 ad free (Comcast subscribers get ad free for $4.99).

But Peacock is facing a distribution problem that is still plaguing HBO Max and becoming a major issue for the sector. The top streaming access providers, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire TV, are not on board to carry the Peacock app yet.

The issue, as it was with HBO Max, is who gets the user data. Amazon, for example, wants to offer the app as a channel in its Prime Video suite, rather than a standalone app next to Prime. Doing so gives Amazon access to data such as watching habits and preferences. Netflix and Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ run alongside Prime, not as part of it, giving those companies the much-sought-after information.

HBO Max is still without a deal and HBO Go will sunset at the end of July. But the advantage seems to be with Roku and Amazon. Without a blockbuster must-see show like Game of Thrones, HBO Max has struggled with signups and Peacock’s sports programming, a key element, looks uncertain as long as the pandemic persists.

Still, the space has plenty of room for more players. There was a time when the choices cable offered were a source of amusement and people wondered how there could be an audience for an ESPN2.