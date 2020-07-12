Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) may announce a deal as soon as Monday, the WSJ reported, citing sources.

The deal is likely all-stock and follows speculation for years that the two rivals could combine. The deal to acquire Maxim will likely be in excess of Maxim's current market cap of $17 billion.

The report does hedge that talks between the company could still fall apart and is not guaranteed.

The deal could be a boon for trading activity in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), in which Analog is a top ten holding.